PEREZ WINS THE SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX!
Sergio Perez wins the Singapore GP after a great race - what a victory for the Red Bull driver. That is potentially his best drive in F1.
Leclerc finishes in second, Sainz finishes in third. Then it's Norris, Ricciardo, Stroll, Verstappen, Vettel and Hamilton.
POST-RACE REPORT
FINAL LAP - THE TIMER IS AT ZERO
We are now onto the final lap of the race - and the gap behind Perez to Leclerc is at 7.3 seconds. He has driven really well here tonight.
LAP 54 - HAMILTON GOES DEEP INTO TURN 8!
Hamilton goes deep into Turn 8 after trying to have a go on Vettel up the inside and as a result he loses 8th place to Verstappen in the process.
LAP 53 - THERE IS UNDER FIVE MINUTES REMAINING
The timer has ticked to five minutes as we have only a couple of laps to go. Vettel just about hangs onto P7, with Hamilton just behind in eighth, and Verstappen in ninth.
As for the lead, Perez remains out in front and the gap to Leclerc behind him is now over four seconds.
LAP 52 - BEST ACTION ON CIRCUIT
The best action is the fight for P7. Vettel is currently in P7, and Hamilton is just behind the Aston Martin, with Verstappen on the tail of the Mercedes in DRS range. There is just under seven minutes of action remaining before the chequered flag.
LAP 51 - PEREZ LAPPING QUICKLY
It is clear that Perez has been told to push by the team to offset any potential penalty that could be applied after the race. He is lapping fast and is currently the quickest car on the circuit. The gap now stands at 3.1 seconds.
LAP 50 - PEREZ SAFETY CAR INFRINGEMENT TO BE INVESTIGATED AFTER RACE
The stewards and race control have stated that the potential infringement earlier in the race from Perez will be investigated after the race, which will cause some concern for Red Bull.
LAP 49 - PEREZ HAS INCREASED THE GAP
A poor lap from Leclerc has cost him, as he is now not in DRS range of Perez. The gap out in front is now at 1.6 seconds, so the Red Bull can now try to push to increase the distance to the car behind.
LAP 47 - LECLERC IS STILL ON PEREZ'S GEARBOX
Despite Leclerc still remaining right behind the Red Bull, it looks like the Ferrari is struggling in the turbulent air as he cannot get close enough down the DRS zones, particularly down the Raffles Boulevard straight into Turn 7. Perez is managing this really nicely at the moment and he looks to be holding on.
LAP 46 - LECLERC HAS A LOOK INTO TURN 7
Leclerc has DRS down the Boulevard Straight into Turn 7, and tries to have a look down the inside of the hairpin, but he cannot make the move. He is getting closer to Perez, and he is lapping quicker.
LAP 45 - PEREZ DOING WELL TO HOLD ON
Leclerc is still in the DRS detection of Perez, but the Red Bull has now upped the pace and Perez has now posted the fastest lap of the Grand Prix. This is now a straight shootout for the victory between these two - unless we have another safety car in the final 23 minutes of this race.
LAP 44 - DRS ENABLED
Race control have decided to enable DRS. This will definitely put Perez's lead under jeopardy, especially as the Red Bull driver is reporting drivability issues with his engine.
LAP 43/61 - LECLERC GAINING ON PEREZ
Perez still leads, but the Ferrari of Leclerc is closing up to the Red Bull. The gap now stands at five tenths of a second.
LAP 42 - RUSSELL HAS A PUNCTURE
Russell has now got a puncture after a slight touch with Schumacher into the braking zone at Turn 1. He will need to come in for tyres, and he will emerge right at the back of the pack.
LAP 41 - VERSTAPPEN HAS A FLAT SPOT
After that lock-up, Verstappen says over the radio that he will need to change his tyres. This will effectively ruin his chances of a good finish here.
That incident occurred as he tried to overtake Norris, but it did not work as the tyres were not up to temperature. He emerges back out in P14.
LAP 40 - GREEN FLAG: WE ARE RACING!
Perez gets the field going again, and weaves from side to side down the main straight to get temperature into the tyres. The Mexican still leads, with Leclerc in P2.
What a moment for Verstappen! He locks up at over 200mph into Turn 5 and he loses a total of four places! He emerges back out in P8!
LAP 39 - SAFETY CAR IN THIS LAP
The safety car will be in this lap! This will be a very interesting restart as all the runners are now on slicks!
LAP 38/61 - HAMILTON DOWN IN P9
After that earlier shunt, Hamilton needed to change his front wing, and that has cost him dearly as he is now down in P9.
The lap count is now out of the window as we now have 38 minutes of running time remaining until we reach the two-hour time limit and the chequered flag. We are still under safety car conditions.
LAP 37/61
LAP 37/61 - FULL SAFETY CAR!
The full safety car has been deployed as Tsunoda's car needs to be rescued as well as the repair of the barrier.
The drivers who haven't decided to pit will now benefit from a cheap pit stop under the safety car as less time is lost. This benefits Lando Norris, as he now pits for mediums! He comes back out in P4 - ahead of Verstappen!
LAP 36/61 - TSUNODA IS IN THE BARRIER!
Yuki Tsunoda is into the barriers in sector 2 and this will need a safety car!
LAP 36/61 - PEREZ PITS
Perez also comes in, and fits the medium tyres. The Mexican has emerged back out in front of the Ferrari! The slow stop has cost Leclerc dearly.
LAP 35/61 - LECLERC PITS FROM P2
Leclerc comes in from second place and fits a set of medium tyres! However, his stop is slow at around five seconds, so will that cost him a chance of the undercut on Perez for the lead of the race?
LAP 34/61 - GASLY PITS FOR SLICKS
The crossover period has finally arrived! He fits the medium tyre and the runners on slicks are now lapping quickly!
LAP 33/61 - HAMILTON INTO THE BARRIER!
Hamilton has a shunt into the barrier near the hairpin at the Anderson Bridge! He manages to get the car going again, and rejoins in P5 behind Norris and ahead of Verstappen.
Hamilton has clear front wing damage as his endplate on the left side of it is hanging precariously on the edge.
LAP 32/61 - VERSTAPPEN NOW RIGHT BEHIND NORRIS
The Red Bull is all over the gearbox of Norris' McLaren and it seems just a matter of time before the Dutchman gets past. However, his eagerness is seeing him made some uncharacteristic mistakes into the heavy braking zones, as he locks up.
LAP 30/61 - GREEN FLAG
VSC has now ended and we are in normal racing conditions. Can Hamilton finally get in front of Sainz?
And Verstappen goes too early on the throttle before the end of the VSC, and almost gets past Norris before the green flag is waved! That has cost him as he has to slam the brakes to slow down enough!
LAP 29/61 - VIRTUAL SAFETY CAR
The VSC has been deployed again. the Ferrari mechanics are out in the pit lane, and Sainz may be coming in shortly.
LAP 28/61 - OCON HAS A PROBLEM
Ocon pulls over near Turn 13, and there is smoke coming from the back of the Alpine. This may lead to a full safety car. The Frenchman has reported an engine failure.
LAP 27/61 - ALBON OUT OF THE RACE
What poor luck for Albon, who has done so well to get back fit to be racing this weekend after his recent complications after appendix surgery during the Italian Grand Prix weekend. Williams have opted to retire the car, which sees both of their drivers out of the race.
The VSC has now ended and green flags mean that full pace can resume.
LAP 26/71 - ALBON INTO THE WALL
Albon goes into the wall in the second sector, and he loses his front wing. He manages to get the car going again, but the debris needs to be recovered. Virtual Safety Car deployed once again!
LAP 24/61 - HAMILTON CLOSING UP TO SAINZ
Hamilton, in fourth, is now right behind the Ferrari of Sainz, and the gap between the pair stands at under a second. Can he make the move? The Mercedes is clearly looking the quicker of the two.
LAP 23/61 - GREEN FLAG!
The VSC has ended and we are back racing. The gamble for Mercedes has not worked as George Russell is reporting no grip on his slick medium compound.
LAP 22/61 - RUSSELL PITS FOR SLICKS!
Russell and Mercedes have taken the gamble and have pitted for mediums from the back of the pack under the VSC! Let's see if this call works!
LAP 21/61 - ALONSO OUT OF THE RACE!
Alonso has stopped on the circuit in sector two and reports that his engine has cut out. The veteran is out in his 350th Grand Prix. Virtual Safety Car deployed.
Verstappen moves up to P6.
LAP 19/71 - SAINZ CONTINUING TO STRUGGLE
Sainz has now dropped to nine seconds behind his team-mate Leclerc, and it seems he is really struggling on his worn intermediates.
Norris has continued to say on team radio that the track is still too wet for slick tyres. The circuit is continuing to maintain the moisture due to the lower air temperatures which are common during a night race.
LAP 17/61 - NORRIS REPORTING TYRE ISSUES
Lando Norris, who is running in P5, has reported on the radio that the intermediate tyre is struggling in the dry parts of the track, but there are still wetter areas.
Carlos Sainz has reported that the track conditions are not to far away from slick tyres at the moment. Verstappen, meanwhile, says it is far too wet.
LAP 15/61 - PEREZ STILL OUT IN FRONT
Sergio Perez still leads, and is ahead of Leclerc by around 1.6 seconds. The top four runners are separated by around eight seconds.
The drivers have started to complain of overheating on the intermediate tyres, as the engineers are asking their drivers to try and find wet patches on the circuit to cool temperature. That shows that the slick crossover is slowly approaching.
LAP 13/61 - VERSTAPPEN CLOSING UP ON ALONSO
Verstappen has caught up to Alonso in P6, and is now just four tenths behind the Alpine. Can he make the move?
LAP 12/61 - ZHOU AND LATIFI INCIDENT UNDER INVESTIGATION
The incident between the Alfa Romeo and the Williams that led to the safety car has gone upstairs to be reviewed by the stewards. Both drivers are out of the race, so you'd think any retrospective penalty would be applied for the next race weekend.
LAP 11/61 - GREEN FLAG
The race resumes and it is as you were at the front of the pack, as Perez still leads Leclerc, Sainz and Hamilton. The Mercedes has managed to quickly pull out a gap to Norris behind him in the McLaren.
Verstappen also makes his move and gets past both Vettel and Gasly following the restart, and he is now up into P7! He is really pushing.
LAP 10/61 - SAFETY CAR ENDING
The safety car will be in at the end of this lap.
LAP 9/61 - BOTTAS AND RUSSELL TOUCH
Just before the safety car was deployed, both Russell and Bottas touched going into Turn 5, as the Mercedes tried to go up the inside down the back straight.
The rear left tyre of the Mercedes hit Bottas' front wing, and it meant that Russell had to take the escape road and turn the car around, costing him time.
LAP 8/61 - SAFETY CAR
The safety car is deployed after that incident as the marshals look to clear Zhou's car from the track.
It also looks like Latifi will retire from the Grand Prix as the Williams mechanics cannot fix the damage on his car.
LAP 7/61 - ZHOU HAS STOPPED ON TRACK
The Alfa Romeo has pulled over on the side of the circuit in Turn 5. It looks like he is out of the race. A safety car may be needed.
The replays show that Latifi squeezed the Alfa into the wall, breaking the suspension of the car. The Williams has also picked up a puncture.
LAP 5/61 - VERSTAPPEN CHASING VETTEL
Verstappen is now in P9, and is trying to get past the Aston Martin of Sebastian Vettel, but the German is keeping him at bay for now. The track is still struggling to dry up, and these two cars and now lapping around three seconds a lap slower than the leading drivers.
LAP 4/61 - PEREZ STILL OUT IN FRONT
The Red Bull still leads this race, and is currently lapping around the 2:05 mark, which means the crossover point for the slick tyres is a long way off.
LAP 3/61 - PEREZ AND LECLERC PULLING AWAY
The opening pair have pulled out a gap of around four seconds over Sainz in third. Meanwhile, Hamilton has complained on the team radio that the team did not listen to him when he wanted to start the race on full wets.
LAP 2/61 - VERSTAPPEN NOW FINDING THE RHYTHM
The Red Bull is now making some important overtakes, passing both Magnussen and Stroll on the second lap to move up into the top ten. There is still a lot of spray in certain areas.
The reason for Verstappen's poor start was because of a poor getaway as the car bogged down into anti-stall from launch.
LAP 1/61 - LIGHTS OUT!
We are underway here at Marina Bay! Perez jumps Leclerc into Turn 1 and leads into the first corner! Leclerc is in P2, Sainz is in P3 after getting past Hamilton, who ran wide.
As for Verstappen, the Red Bull driver has lost four places on the opening lap!
FORMATION LAP UNDERWAY!
After a delay of an hour, we are finally underway for the formation lap! Most drivers have opted for the intermediate tyres.
ALMOST READY TO GO!
We are soon to get going here at the Singapore Grand Prix. Race distance will be determined on the time limit, which is due to be just under two hours. The drivers will soon head out on their formation laps.
CURRENT TRACK CONDITIONS
TYRE CHOICE UP FOR DEBATE
It is a myriad of differing opinions up and down the grid on what the correct tyre is to start the race on. Felipe Massa, who used to race in F1, has said that the intermediate tyres are the correct compound to choose.
PEREZ: 'TRACK NOT READY FOR INTERS'
Sergio Perez has made a radio comment to his race engineer that the track is not yet ready for the intermediate tyres due to the standing water. If that is the case, then we should expect to see the full wets.
KEY DECISION BEFORE FORMATION LAP
The formation lap will be at around 2:05 UK time, but a final decision on whether the race will begin as a standing start or behind the safety car will be taken around five minutes before then.
PIT LANE IS OPEN!
The cars are now making their way out onto the circuit to get back onto the grid. There seems to be a mixture of tyre choices. Some drivers have selected intermediate tyres and some have chosen the full wets.
There is still some spray kicking up behind the cars, but the track is definitely getting drier.
VERSTAPPEN STARTS FROM P8
Max Verstappen had a bit of a nightmare in the third part of qualifying yesterday, after being forced to abort his final run. The reason that his Red Bull team gave was because he was about to run out of fuel, and they would not have the required sample to show the FIA at the end of the session. Understandably, the Dutchman was visibly angry after qualifying, as that debacle sees him start in P8.
RACE WILL START AT 2:05PM UK TIME
Race control have announced that the race will finally be getting underway at 21:05 local time. The pit lane will open at 20:25 local time (around 13:25 UK time).
Strap in because we now have an hour-long countdown until the race start.
RAIN HAS STOPPED
The rain has stopped here at the circuit, but there still remains a lot of standing water on the track. The marshals are out there with their brooms trying to brush away any puddles on the side of the track. Let's see how long it is before we get going.
CURRENT SITUATION
Nothing has changed on the delay of the start procedure. Currently, the safety car is going around the circuit to evaluate just how much standing water there is on the asphalt.
STORM APPROACHING!
It looks like we may have heavy rain over the circuit for a long time to come judging by the weather radars!
UPDATE ON WEATHER
As mentioned, the customary opening of the pit lane prior to the race has been delayed. Here is what the official Formula 1 Twitter account had to say:
GOOD AFTERNOON!
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live text coverage of the Singapore Grand Prix here at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.
The rain has once again started to come down onto the track, and the opening of the pit lane prior to the Grand Prix has been pushed back due to the poor weather conditions, so we may have a delayed race start.
Charles Leclerc starts from pole position, with Sergio Perez alongside him on the front row. Lewis Hamilton rounds off the top three. Max Verstappen starts all the way down in P8.