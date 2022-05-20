Carlos Sainz and George Russell have both said they are concerned with the impacts porpoising is having on their health.

Ferrari driver Sainz wants to see more discussion about what effects the new generation of cars could have on the their bodies, with a new design introduced before the start of the current season.

Mercedes in particular have struggled with their cars bouncing around the track (a motion which has been dubbed porpoising), but even though Ferrari are leading the way this term, Sainz remains worried.

"It's more than Monaco," he said.

"How much toll should a driver pay for his back and his health in an F1 career with this kind of car philosophy?"

He continued: "I think we need to open the debate more than anything.

"I think the regulations are great. They're doing exactly what we needed for racing. But do we need to run as stiff for our necks and back as we are having to run lately?

"I've done my usual checks on my back, neck tightness, and I see this year I'm tighter everywhere.

"I don't need expert advice to know that 10 years like this it's going to be tough, and you're going to need to work a lot in mobility, flexibility."

McLaren’s Lando Norris played down the concerns, stating: "I would have thought you'd have much worse effects from crashing a car at 50 or 60G like some of us have done.

"There are also many ways for them to stop porpoising. Like lifting your rear ride height 20mm."

Sainz’s team-mate, Charles Leclerc, is leading the way this season and perhaps as a result is not too worried.

Asked if it was a problem, he told Sky Sports: “I don’t think so, I think we are in a much better place than even 20 years ago, so it’s not the most comfortable car to drive with porpoising.

"But I’m probably not the best person to speak because I'm not sensitive at all. Curb-riding doesn’t disturb me and porpoising doesn’t disturb me also. It’s not a problem for me."

Mercedes driver George Russell was more in agreement with Sainz, pointing out the general stresses the bodies of F1 drivers are put through.

"I'd love to speak to my team and be able to share some of the data of the forces we're experiencing through the car," he said.

"We're driving 200mph down the straight. The car is smashing against the floor.

"I think sometimes people forget there is a human being inside the car. We might have a helmet on, but it is brutal. A conversation needs to happen at some point."

