Mick Schumacher is expected to take part in qualifying at the Spanish Grand Prix despite his car setting fire at the start of the third practice.

The Haas driver was attempting to get some practice in on Saturday morning in Barcelona but quickly had to bring his session to a stop as his brakes caught fire.

Schumacher has endured a difficult second season with the American team, and the expectation that he would get more points on the board has not been met - but he will get the chance to set a time in qualifying, according to his team.

Images show his brakes alight and he was quickly taken into the team’s pit area as they attempted to extinguish the flames and cool down the car - many other vehicles appeared to have problems with their tyres such were the intense conditions on the track.

The engineers were able to put out the fire but could not get the car ready within the hour to have him out for practice, and Schumacher will have to go into qualifying on Saturday afternoon with just his Friday sessions under his belt.

Haas were not the only team affected at the session, with AlphaTauri unable to get Pierre Gasly a runout in his car due to an undisclosed technical fault.

