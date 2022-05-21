Share
LECLERC FASTEST AT FP3
Charles Leclerc is fastest. Second is Verstappen, then George Russell...
Hamilton is out on his out lap which is yet to finish... and he's fourht.
Sainz and Perez in fifth and sixth respectively.
We'll see you in a few hours for the qualifying.
FIVE MINUTES REMAINING
Leclerc, Verstappen and Russell, but he's then joined by Hamilton in fourth. The Mercedes could be back.
RUSSELL INTO SECOND
He has split the two Ferraris at the top of the pack. Hamilton remains down in eighth, and Gasly has yet to set a time.
RED BULL CLOSE IN
The two Ferraris are still fastest, but Verstappen and Perez are in third and fourth respectively now.
'THE CAR JUST DOESN'T TURN AT LOW SPEEDS'
Max Verstappen complains of the 'terrible' drive he's getting from his car.
CARS SLOW IN SECOND LAP
It seems that they cannot keep the pace up in the heat.
LECLERC FASTEST
36 minutes remaining and the current championship leader is out on track. He has the fastest time and is just trailed by teammate Carlos Sainz.
In behind is Russell, and Hamilton is way down in sixth. Nothing notable from the Red Bulls yet.
BOTTAS FASTEST!
But there's only two times, with Norris two seconds behind the Finn's effort of 1:21.326.
P3 BEGINS
The cars are out on the track.
FIVE MINUTES BEFORE THE CARS START THEIR PRE-QUALIFYING RUNOUTS
The cars are ready to start their last round of testing now.
BANTER
FREE PRACTICE 2 - LECLERC LEADS THE WAY
Here's our report from last night, with news of how Mercedes showed a huge improvement of their own.
'A CRIMINAL OFFENCE' - HORNER WORRIED OVER ASTON MARTIN DESIGN
The team principal from Red Bull had a pretty strong line last night.
The action starts in just a few minutes.
MERCEDES CAN HARDLY CONTAIN THEIR EXCITEMENT
Here's what former F1 champion Damon Hill has to say.
SPANISH GRAND PRIX PRACTICE SESSION THREE - AS IT HAPPENED