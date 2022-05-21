21/05/22 - 4:00 PM
16:00

Q3 FINISHED - LECLERC FINISHES FASTEST

Verstappen exclaims, 'I've got no power!' and is told to box.

With his championship rival Verstappen struggling, Leclerc's time of 1.18.750 is enough to win pole tomorrow.

Behind him is Verstappen, teammate Sainz, then Russell for Mercedes. Sergio Perez takes fifth, Hamilton gets sixth.

15:53 

LECLERC SPINS IN THE CHICANE

He's OK to continue but that spoils his lap.

Verstappen now goes into the lead ahead of Sainz.

15:47 

Q3 STARTS

We'll soon have the running order for tomorrow sorted.

15:40 

Q2 DONE - SAINZ FASTEST

In the bottom five it's Norris, Ocon, Tsunoda, Gasly and Zhou.

Norris had a time deleted for exceeding track limits, and Schumacher makes first Q3.

15:38 

TWO MINUTES REMAINING

Russell leads Hamilton, with Perez and Leclerc third and fourth.

15:33 

BOTTOM FIVE

Ricciardo, Ocon, Zhou, Tsunoda, Gasly in the bottom five for now.

15:30 

HAMILTON GOES QUICKEST

10 minutes to go, and now Russell is clear. Schumacher in third. That's likely to change as the rest of the pack come out.

15:26 

Q2 GO

The second session gets going now, with yet more pressure on the drivers who remain.

15:20 

Q1 finished - Both Aston Martins out.

Alonso, Stroll, Albon, Stroll, Vettel, and Latifi in the bottom five. 'You must be kidding!' exclaims Vettel.

15:16 

DANGERS AT RISK

Albon, Stroll, Gasly, Schumacher and Latifi in the bottom five.

15:12 

LECLERC FASTEST

Here's how

15:11 

LECLERC AND SAINZ FASTEST

The two Ferraris lead the way again, and while Verstappen is in third, Russell and Hamilton are in behind.

15:06 

PEREZ GOES FASTEST

12 minutes left and the Mexican is fastest. Verstappen is out on his first lap, as are most of the pack.

15:01

Q1 CRACKS ON

Away we go. Gasly gets out, as does Tsunoda.

14:45 

WELCOME TO LIVE COVERAGE OF THE SPANISH GP

In the day's earlier practice, it was Charles Leclerc at the top again, with good showing from both Mercedes, the Ferrari teammate Carlo Sainz, and the Red Bulls.

14:40 

SPANISH GRAND PRIX QUALIFYING - AS IT HAPPENED