avant-match
Qualifying
Follow the Spanish Grand Prix live with Eurosport. The race starts at 16:00 on 21 May 2022.
Q3 FINISHED - LECLERC FINISHES FASTEST
Verstappen exclaims, 'I've got no power!' and is told to box.
With his championship rival Verstappen struggling, Leclerc's time of 1.18.750 is enough to win pole tomorrow.
Behind him is Verstappen, teammate Sainz, then Russell for Mercedes. Sergio Perez takes fifth, Hamilton gets sixth.
LECLERC SPINS IN THE CHICANE
He's OK to continue but that spoils his lap.
Verstappen now goes into the lead ahead of Sainz.
Q3 STARTS
We'll soon have the running order for tomorrow sorted.
Q2 DONE - SAINZ FASTEST
In the bottom five it's Norris, Ocon, Tsunoda, Gasly and Zhou.
Norris had a time deleted for exceeding track limits, and Schumacher makes first Q3.
TWO MINUTES REMAINING
Russell leads Hamilton, with Perez and Leclerc third and fourth.
BOTTOM FIVE
Ricciardo, Ocon, Zhou, Tsunoda, Gasly in the bottom five for now.
HAMILTON GOES QUICKEST
10 minutes to go, and now Russell is clear. Schumacher in third. That's likely to change as the rest of the pack come out.
Q2 GO
The second session gets going now, with yet more pressure on the drivers who remain.
Q1 finished - Both Aston Martins out.
Alonso, Stroll, Albon, Stroll, Vettel, and Latifi in the bottom five. 'You must be kidding!' exclaims Vettel.
DANGERS AT RISK
Albon, Stroll, Gasly, Schumacher and Latifi in the bottom five.
LECLERC FASTEST
Here's how
LECLERC AND SAINZ FASTEST
The two Ferraris lead the way again, and while Verstappen is in third, Russell and Hamilton are in behind.
PEREZ GOES FASTEST
12 minutes left and the Mexican is fastest. Verstappen is out on his first lap, as are most of the pack.
Q1 CRACKS ON
Away we go. Gasly gets out, as does Tsunoda.
SCHUMACHER FIRE NOT LIKELY TO PREVENT HAAS DRIVER FROM QUALIFYING
If you read the text above this you get a precis, and if you read the text below this you get a fuller explanation. The choice: it's yours.
FP3 - REPORT
Here's our report from the morning's action.
WELCOME TO LIVE COVERAGE OF THE SPANISH GP
In the day's earlier practice, it was Charles Leclerc at the top again, with good showing from both Mercedes, the Ferrari teammate Carlo Sainz, and the Red Bulls.
SPANISH GRAND PRIX QUALIFYING - AS IT HAPPENED