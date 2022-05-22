Share
Race
Follow the Spanish Grand Prix live with Eurosport. The race starts at 15:00 on 22 May 2022.
Formula 1 fans can read breaking Formula 1 news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. Don’t miss the upcoming Formula 1 events. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Formula 1 to football, tennis, snooker and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.
POTENTIAL FOR RAIN?
As mentioned previously, there are thick clouds covering the circuit, and forecasts are stating that there could be a 40% chance of rain. Currently, it is spitting lightly, so we need to keep an eye on that as unpredictable weather could completely change the dynamic of the race in terms of strategy.
WE'RE READY FOR MONACO!
Good afternoon from the Principality! The day of the most challenging and famous race on the Formula 1 calendar is upon us.
Welcome to Eurosport's live text commentary of the Monaco Grand Prix. What should be looking out for? Charles Leclerc starts on pole for his home race as the Monegasque driver looks for his third win of the season. His Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz starts alongside him on the front row. Championship leader Max Verstappen starts from 4th on the grid. With rain on the cards in the weather forecast, it could throw up an interesting race!
FORMULA 1 MONACO GRAND PRIX LIVE UPDATES - CHARLES LECLERC STARTS HOME RACE FROM POLE POSITION!