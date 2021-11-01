The number of sprint races in Formula One is set to double from three to six next season.

The shortened format has been introduced this year in a bid to spice up the qualifying process. It has so far been used at Silverstone and Monza, and will run for the final time at this month’s Brazilian Grand Prix.

The sprint race replaces traditional qualifying – which has been bumped back to Friday - and sets the grid for the Grand Prix on Sunday as well as awarding points to the top three finishers.

Formula One executive Ross Brawn has revealed that an agreement is in place for more sprint races in 2022.

“We've in principle agreed with the teams that we will look towards six events for next year. There is quite a lot to get sorted before then, and our view is that we should take some progressive steps for next year but not radical steps.

"And that's partly because we have the new car coming along, and everyone needs to settle down with the new car coming.

"We need to see the impact of the car. So we've been relatively conservative and evolutionary for 2022. But we're positive about the concept and very pleased that F1 has been brave enough to try an alternative concept at three races to see how it works."

Brawn also says a greater number of points could be available in the future, but the format will not be radically changed.

"There's no doubt that we're discussing with the teams how Saturday could be made a bit more challenging, a bit more engaging," he added.

"I'm very optimistic that the new cars will help, because of their ability to race each other. And what's in discussion is how can we make the rewards for a Saturday greater, so there's much more incentive to race on a Saturday in terms of points.

"I think probably reverse grids etc, I'd be quite excited by that I must say. But I think it would be perhaps a step too far. But there's a few things which are on the table for discussion.

"The pole position on a Friday: it has clearly not been popular not having a pole position for Friday. So that's on the agenda.

"The naming of the [sprint qualifying] event, as we all call it a race: if it walks like a duck and it quacks like a duck…. The naming of the event is something we want to tidy up.

"And then perhaps the points distribution for a Saturday could make it more challenging and inviting for drivers to race."

The 2021 Formula 1 championship resumes in Mexico City this weekend. Lewis Hamilton trails leader Max Verstappen by 12 points with five rounds of the season left.

