Max Verstappen took pole in Austria ahead of Sunday´s Styrian Grand Prix, with Lewis Hamilton in second after team-mate Valterri Bottas takes a three-place grid penalty.

Hamilton was fastest in practice but fell just short on Verstappen in the third and final qualifying round. Bottas was also faster than the Brit but starts in fifth on Sunday after a pit lane spin in practice.

The 36-year-old could be heard apologising on his team radio as he failed to overcome Verstappen´s leading time, with the Austrian finishing almost two tenths of a second faster.

"It has been a very good weekend," Verstappen said. "The car was very good to drive in qualifying. It was not easy to deal with the traffic, the fifth lap in Q3 was good enough in the end."

The result gives Verstappen a chance to avenge his third place finish at the same event last year, when Hamilton finished first.

A win for the McLaren driver will blow the title race wide open, and raise serious questions over Hamilton´s ability to take an eighth championship this season after winning the last four.

Verstappen and Hamilton are currently level at three wins apiece, with Hamilton second in the overall standings at Verstappen in first.

"McLaren have been so fast this weekend,¨ said Hamilton. ¨Been giving it absolutely everything. It wasn't the greatest of sessions but still on the front row after the penalty. I did everything I could and we go into the race tomorrow for a fight.

"They've generally had a quarter of a second on us all weekend. We have managed to eke closer in qualifying but in the race run yesterday they were 0.25secs quicker. It will be interesting but I don't think we will have the pace to overtake them, but hopefully we can keep up."

