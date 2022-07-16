Nico Rosberg believes “there will definitely be a woman in Formula One soon” as the sport continues its push to become more diverse.

Only two women have started an F1 race, with the last being Lella Lombardi who took part in 12 races during the 1970s.

Lombardi is the only woman to score points in F1, having finished sixth at the 1975 Spanish Grand Prix.

Only one woman has competed in a practice session at a Grand Prix weekend in the last 30 years – Susie Wolff drove for Williams during her role as test driver in 2014 and 2015.

“That would be fantastic,” Rosberg told Eurosport when asked about if a woman will drive in F1 soon. “Hopefully not just one.

“But the problem is that far more boys than girls try to make the step. So, it consequently takes longer to find the biggest talents.

“There will definitely be a woman in Formula 1 soon. But you can observe this in championships like Extreme E - when women get a real chance, it gives them an incredible boost. Unfortunately, they often don't get the same opportunities.”

The Breakdown podcast that Two-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick is one of the leading female drivers in motorsport, but recently told Eurosport’s Orla Chennaoui and Greg Rutherford onpodcast that she wants to move up the ranks in the “right way”

In June, Alpine launched a programme to find a competitive F1 driver within eight years by giving 10-year-old boys and girls the same opportunities to progress in motorsport all the way to F1.

Rosberg says “it’s brilliant initiatives such as Alpine’s give women a chance” and pointed out it isn’t the only problem in F1.

“Of course, it would be all the better if more racing teams were committed to equal rights,” added Rosberg. “But it's not just about the issue of women or men.

“It's also about skin colour, for example. More needs to be done about that, especially in motorsport. If you look at the paddock in F1, there are a lot of white people and very few women. It would be nice if we could change that.”

Rosberg’s comments come just days after Lewis Hamilton called for “action” rather than “just words” from people involved in F1.

Ahead of last weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix, F1 issued a statement condemning behaviour from fans after reports of alleged racist and homophobic abuse at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.

Hamilton labelled the behaviour as disgusting” whilst four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel called for lifetime bans to those who are found guilty of any wrongdoing.

“It's time for action,” said Hamilton. “We Race As One (a campaign by F1 launched in 2020 in response to anti-racism activism and the COVID-19 pandemic) was all good and well, but it was just words.

“It didn't actually do anything; there was no funding towards anything; there was no programme to actually create change and spark that conversation.

“So, definitely we need to utilise our platforms, as I just mentioned, but we really have to step up and actually really start actioning some of the things we're saying. Just saying [words], it’s not enough. It’s unacceptable. It's not enough.”

