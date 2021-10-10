Valtteri Bottas won the Turkish Grand Prix as Max Verstappen regained control of the drivers’ championship by six points ahead of Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton started from P11 on the grid after an engine change and looked set to challenge Verstappen after quickly making his way through the pack in the opening stages of the race.

However, Hamilton found his progress halted by the stubborn Sergio Perez with wet conditions at Istanbul Park causing confusion among the teams over the right strategy to adopt.

Bottas and Verstappen both pitted with one third of the race remaining, but Charles Leclerc, who led for a period, gambled on going the distance one one set of intermediate tyres. The decision backfired, though, as Bottas passed Leclerc with 10 laps to go.

Mercedes subsequently made the surprise call to pit Hamilton for the final eight laps, dropping the world champion down to firth place as Verstappen crossed the line in second to open up a six-point gap in the championship.

More to follow...

