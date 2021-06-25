The Turkish Grand Prix will return to the 2021 F1 calendar this season with the race at Istanbul Park set to take place in early October.

The race will replace the Singapore Grand Prix, which will no longer be taking place this year due to logistical concerns due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Turkish Grand Prix was removed from the calendar originally due to international travel restrictions, but is now down for October 3, on the schedule.

British Grand Prix 'I cannot wait' - Silverstone to welcome 140,000 fans to British Grand Prix A DAY AGO

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said: "We are delighted to be coming back to Turkey to Intercity Istanbul Park circuit. We hope to see another fantastic race again in one of the best tracks in the world."

A statement from F1 read: "After discussions with other promoters we are confident that we will be able to travel to the following race under our strict safety protocols.

"The Formula 1 community will continue to travel this season with stringent safety measures that has allowed us to travel safely this season. So far this season we have conducted over 44,000 tests, with 27 positive cases at a rate of 0.06%, with most coming during the earlier part of the season.

"Alongside this a significant proportion of the F1 community has been vaccinated already and we are confident that all will have had the opportunity to do so by the end of the summer.

"We will continue to operate in a way that protects the safety of our personnel and the communities we visit."

Formula 1 Hamilton: Red Bull are too quick for us right now 21/06/2021 AT 12:05