Lewis Hamilton will take a 10-place grid penalty at Sunday’s Turkish Grand Prix.

They added a fourth part - one more than permitted - and as a result Hamilton was dealt with a 10-place grid engine penalty.

The Mercedes team have admitted that they only required a change of the internal combustion engine for reliability and performance reasons, whilst not needing a change on any other components, including the turbo, hybrid system, battery and electronics.

Turkish Grand Prix 'It's a possibility' - Hamilton weighing up engine penalty for Turkish GP 04/10/2021 AT 17:24

Hamilton is currently two points behind title rival Max Verstappen, and the penalty handed to the seven-time world champion will make it all the more difficult to catch the Red Bull racer.

Hamilton topped the FP1 classification in Istanbul. He recorded a lap time of 1:24.178, whilst Verstappen came in second with a gap of 0.425.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finished third whilst Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz finished fourth and fifth respectively.

Esteban Ocon of Alpine came in sixth whilst McLaren’s Lando Norris finished seventh.

Pierre Gasly, Fernando Alonso and Sergio Perez made up the top 10.

Formula 1 Hamilton reveals he does not know why 'dream' move to Ferrari never materialised 01/10/2021 AT 10:15