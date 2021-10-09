Pierre Gasly topped the timing sheets in the final practice session for the Turkish Grand Prix.

The session took place in wet conditions, with the track having been hit with a deluge of rain.

The sun broke through towards the end of the session, which will leave the teams with a decision to make on tyres for qualifying later in the day.

Gasly’s Alpha Tauri often performs well in tricky conditions, and the car impressed on the intermediate tyres on Saturday morning. He posted a time of 1:30.447 to take top spot in the session.

The conditions caught out championship challenger Max Verstappen, as the Dutchman went on a 360 degree spin. However, he was able to find grip in his Red Bull later in the session and took second spot.

Sergio Perez filled out the top three in his Red Bull.

Verstappen’s title rival Lewis Hamilton ended his session early after five laps, ultimately finishing in 18th, but he looked relaxed as he walked through the pits as he comes to terms with a 10-place grid penalty for a internal combustion engine change

