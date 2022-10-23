Share
avant-match
Race
LAP 56/56 - VERSTAPPEN WINS AT THE CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS
Verstappen crosses the line here at the Circuit of the Americas to win the United States Grand Prix!!
Vettel gets past Magnussen into the second to last corner to seal P8!
Red Bull win the Constructors Championship.
FINAL LAP!
We are into the final lap of this race here at the Circuit of the Americas! Verstappen looks all set to take the chequered flag, as he is three seconds ahead of Hamilton behind him.
Classification: VER, HAM, LEC, PER, RUS, NOR, ALO, MAG, VET, TSU
LAP 55/56 - RUSSELL PITS
The Mercedes, who is in P5, has enough of a gap to Alonso behind him and opts to pit for a set of soft tyres to try and go for the fastest lap.
LAP 53/56 - HAMILTON NOT DONE YET!
Hamilton is still clinging on to the back of Verstappen, but the Red Bull has pulled out a couple of tenths on the last lap and increases the gap to 1.1 seconds.
LAP 52/56 - VERSTAPPEN GETS BLACK AND WHITE FLAG
Verstappen has used up all of his strikes for track limits violations. If it happens again in the final four laps of this race, he will get a five second penalty. He is already a second ahead of Hamilton out in front.
LAP 50/56 - VERSTAPPEN TAKES THE LEAD
Verstappen makes a late lunge down the inside of Turn 12, and gets the move done to take the lead! Hamilton tries to do the switchback to get back on the inside at the exit of the corner, but he has to yield to place.
LAP 50/56 - VERSTAPPEN NOW IN DRS TERRITORY
Verstappen has got the gap down to seven tenths of a second! He will have DRS - can he get the move done on this lap?
LAP 47/56 - VERSTAPPEN IS CLOSING IN!
Verstappen has got the gap down to 1.6 seconds and is catching Hamilton! If he keeps up this pace he will soon get into DRS range!
LAP 45/56 - PEREZ LAPPING QUICKLY
The Red Bull, who is in P4, is catching the cars ahead of him! He is around four seconds behind Leclerc and he may be able to fight for a podium place if he continues this pace for the last 11 laps of this race.
LAP 44/56 - GREAT OVERTAKE!
Norris is up into P9 after a great move! He goes around the outside of Albon into the hairpin of Turn 1!
LAP 44/56 - HAMILTON STILL LEADS
Hamilton remains out in front and the gap is at 2.7 seconds. The Red Bull is slowly catching the Mercedes, but the good news for Hamilton is that his tyres will not drop off as quick.
LAP 42/56 - SHAMBLES FOR ASTON MARTIN
Another shocking stop, this time for Vettel. He pits from P2, and the team cannot get the front left off the car! He emerges back out in P13, when it should've been P6! What rotten luck. He was stationery for a good sixteen seconds and that has really cost him!
LAP 41/56 - HAMILTON TAKES THE LEAD!
Lewis Hamilton takes the lead of the race! He makes the move on Vettel down the inside of Turn 1! He is around 3.5 seconds ahead of Verstappen, who is in P3. Can the Mercedes push now and pull out a gap out in front? A first race victory of the season could be on the cards!
LAP 40/56 - PEREZ PITS FROM THE LEAD
Perez pits from the lead and emerges back out ahead of Russell and in P5. Vettel leads this race as he has not stopped for a second time!
Meanwhile, Verstappen has a go on Leclerc down into Turn 1, but Leclerc comes back on him with the switcheroo! Brilliant racing. Verstappen gets the overtake done though down the back straight and into Turn 12 on the next lap. He is into P3.
LAP 37/56 - RUSSELL PITS
Russell also pits for a set of hard tyres and emerges back out in P6, a couple of seconds behind Leclerc.
Meanwhile, Verstappen is all over the back of the Ferrari and is doing all he can to get past! These two are lapping quicker than Hamilton ahead of them as they both have medium tyres on compared to the hards on the Mercedes.
LAP 36/56 - VERSTAPPEN HAS HORRIBLE STOP!
Verstappen opts to box for tyres to respond to Hamilton's stop a lap earlier and Red Bull get it horribly wrong! The car is stationery in the pit box for far too long as they struggle to get the front left onto the car! He emerges back out behind Hamilton and Leclerc and in P6!
LAP 35/56 - HAMILTON PITS FROM P2!
Mercedes act and try and get the undercut on Verstappen. He fits a set of harder tyres and emerges back out in P6. He was around 1.2 second behind the Red Bull before he entered the pits.
LAP 31/56 - FIVE SECOND PENALTY FOR GASLY
Pierre Gasly is penalised for straying past the ten car-lengths rule that is permitted behind the car in front during the safety car period. He serves it in the pits and drops back to last place. That may be his chance of a points finish gone.
LAP 30/56 - BRILLIANT OVERTAKE!
Leclerc gets past Perez down the back straight one lap later! He uses the DRS once again, and opts to divebomb and brake late down the inside into Turn 12. He succeeds, and uses every inch of the track on the exit to make the move stick! What a brave move and the Ferrari is now up into P3.
LAP 29/56 - LECLERC TRIES TO GET PAST PEREZ!
Leclerc uses his DRS to try and make the overtake past Perez into P3 down the back straight. He has the move done, but Perez on the inside locks up trying to defend, and forces the Ferrari off the race track. The Red Bull maintains its position.
LAP 28/56 - HALFWAY THERE!
At half race distance, Verstappen leads Hamilton by 1.2 seconds. Perez is in 3rd, with Leclerc behind him by seven tenths.
LAP 26/56 - GREEN FLAG
Once again, we are back racing! Verstappen opts to go early again before the penultimate corner, and leads across the line!
Classification: VER, HAM, PER, LEC, RUS, VET, GAS, TSU, NOR, MSC.
LAP 25/56 - SAFETY CAR IN THIS LAP
The safety car will come in at the end of this lap! We will soon be back racing.
LAP 23/56 - REPLAYS OF THE CRASH EMERGE
It looks like Alonso was close up behind Stroll, and before making the overtake to the left, Stroll made a late move to that side and it sees the Alpine go right into the back of the Aston Martin. Stroll is out after suffering terminal damage.
Alonso went into the barrier to the left of the chicane after being airborne for a couple of seconds. He is extremely lucky there. He pits for repairs at the end of the lap and continues running. Meanwhile, there is no flag, as the marshals attempt to get rid of all the debris under the safety car. This may take a few laps.
LAP 22/56 - AWFUL CRASH! ANOTHER SAFETY CAR
There is an awful crash down the back straight as Alonso is into the wall after going into the back of Stroll's Aston Martin. There is a lot of debris on the track and we will almost certainly need a red flag to clear the track!
LAP 22/56 - VERSTAPPEN PULLS OUT A GAP
Verstappen has made the most of that restart as he has pulled out a small gap already ahead of Hamilton.
LAP 22/56 - GREEN FLAG
The safety car comes into the pits and we are back racing once again here at the CoTA! Verstappen decides to go early just before the second to last corner to get away from the rest of the pack!
CLASSIFICATION ON LAP 20/56
VER, HAM, PER, LEC, RUS, VET, STR, GAS, ALO, NOR.
The safety car remains out there but it will come in at the end of this lap. As it stands, Red Bull will win the constructors' championship.
SAFETY CAR!
There are waved yellow flags in the final sector as Bottas spins his Alfa Romeo into the gravel. Race control opt to deploy a safety car. This will help out Leclerc hugely, as he can get a cheap pit stop under the SC. He goes onto the hard tyres and saves a good ten seconds. He emerges back out in P4.
LAP 16/56 - HAMILTON GETS PAST VETTEL
Vettel, who is yet to pit, loses P3 to Hamilton in the Mercedes into the first corner. He is now three seconds behind Leclerc on the race track. Meanwhile, Stroll pits for a set of medium tyres and emerges back out in P8.
LAP 15/56 - PEREZ PITS
Perez pits from the lead for a set of hard tyres, and emerges back out in P6, ahead of Russell. Red Bull opt to not change his front wing to save some time. The Mexican is managing the damage well at the moment. Verstappen retakes the lead.
LAP 14/56 - VERSTAPPEN PITS FROM THE LEAD
Verstappen pits from the lead for a set of hard tyres, following in Hamilton's footsteps, who pitted the lap before. He comes back out in P2, five seconds behind Perez. Russell also pits from P3 and serves his five second penalty.
LAP 12/56 - LECLERC GETS PAST VETTEL
Leclerc finally gets past Vettel with the use of DRS and moves up to P6.
LAP 10/56 - LECLERC STRUGGLING TO MAKE WAY THROUGH FIELD
Charles Leclerc, who started in P12, has made his way up to 7th, but is struggling to get past Sebastian Vettel in front of him in the Aston Martin. He is almost a pit stop in time behind the leaders at the moment.
LAP 8/56 - RUSSELL BEING CAUGHT BY PEREZ
Despite his front wing damage, Perez is catching Russell, who is in P3. The gap now stands at seven tenths, which will give the Red Bull use of the DRS down the back straight if he stays within that one second window.
LAP 6/56 - PEREZ HAS FRONT WING DAMAGE
Perez gets past Stroll and moves up to P4, but while he makes the move, his damaged front wing end plate falls off the car! That will severely hamper his downforce.
LAP 5/56 - RUSSELL PASSES STROLL
Russell has DRS down the back straight and easily passes Stroll and moves up to P3. He will need to push now to try and offset his upcoming penalty. Meanwhile, Sainz was forced to retire due to a water leak.
LAP 3/56 - RUSSELL IS PENALISED
George Russell is handed a five second penalty for causing a collision. That seems relatively lenient for the Mercedes driver. He will serve that at his opening pit stop.
LAP 2/56 - RUSSELL HITS SAINZ INTO TURN 1!
Russell was the one to tag Sainz into Turn 1 on the opening lap as he went in too deep. He may get a penalty for that, and he currently sits in P4. Sainz is forced to retire from the race - that is gutting!
LAP 1/56 - LIGHTS OUT AND AWAY WE GO!
We are underway for the 2022 United States Grand Prix!
Verstappen gets away the better and leads the race! Sainz has a shocker and loses out at turn one as he is tagged from behind and spins!
WE ARE UNDERWAY FOR THE FORMATION LAP
The cars are making their way around the COTA circuit! We're almost ready for lights out!
HAMILTON'S CAR TROUBLES
It is being reported that Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes has brake issues, and on the grid, the mechanics have made the choice to quickly replace both the front left and front right discs. It is surprisingly calm considering that they have a race against time to sort everything!
TEN MINUTE COUNTDOWN
Not long to go now until the cars take to the track for the formation lap.
TRIBUTE TO MATESCHITZ
Yesterday, we heard of the sad news that Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz passing away at the age of 78. Before the national anthem is played, the grid pays tribute to the trailblazer.
PERMUTATIONS FOR CONSTRUCTORS TITLE
Here is what needs to happen today for Red Bull to secure the double.
GRID START
Here is today's starting grid, with penalties applied.
GOOD EVENING!
Hello and welcome to our live minute-by-minute text commentary of the US Grand Prix from the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. This should be a mouth watering contest, as Carlos Sainz in the Ferrari starts the race from pole position, with 2022 World Champion Max Verstappen beside him on the grid in P2.
Both Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc take grid penalties for component changes, so they will start from P9 and P12 respectively. Red Bull Racing could also wrap up the Constructors' Championship today.