Red Bull have terminated the contract of junior driver Juri Vips after an apparent incident of racist language on gaming platform Twitch.

Red Bull said in a statement: "Following its investigation into an online incident involving Juri Vips, Oracle Red Bull Racing has terminated Juri's contract as its test & reserve driver.

"The team do not condone any form of racism."

Vips joined Red Bull in 2018 and has been racing for Hitech Grand Prix in Formula 2 this season.

He drove for their F1 team during FP1 at the Spanish Grand Prix last month.

The 21-year-old was suspended following the incident and apologised on Instagram.

"I wish to unreservedly apologise for the offensive language used during a live gaming stream earlier today," Vips said.

"This language is entirely unacceptable and does not portray the values and principles that I hold.

"I deeply regret my actions and this is not the example I wish to set. I will cooperate with the investigation fully."

