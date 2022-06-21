Red Bull junior driver Juri Vips has been suspended by his team after an apparent incident of racist language on gaming platform Twitch.

Vips, 21, who is racing for Hitech Grand Prix in Formula 2, has been suspended from all team duties with immediate effect, pending a full investigation into the incident.

A statement from Red Bull Racing read: "As an organisation we condemn abuse of any kind and have a zero-tolerance policy to racist language or behaviour within our organisation."

Vips apologised on his personal Instagram account, adding that he would "fully" cooperate with the investigation.

"I wish to unreservedly apologise for the offensive language used during a live gaming stream earlier today," the Estonian said.

"This language is entirely unacceptable and does not portray the values and principles that I hold.

"I deeply regret my actions and this is not the example I wish to set. I will cooperate with the investigation fully."

Vips is currently seventh in the Formula 2 championship standings with 51 points after the first six rounds.