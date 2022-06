Formula E

'A superb race!' - Mitch Evans wins thrilling Jakarta E-Prix after three-way tussle for victory

Jaguar TCS Racing's Mitch Evans picked up his third Formula E victory of the season at the inaugural Jakarta E-Prix. A scintillating last-lap tussle saw the 27-year-old Kiwi fend off Jean-Eric Vergne and Edoardo Mortara to take the chequered flag. Watch the 2021-22 Formula E World Championship live on Discovery+

00:01:30, an hour ago