Mercedes-EQ’s Nyck de Vries said he was lost for words after claiming the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship title at the 2021 BMW i Berlin E-Prix presented by CBMM Niobium in dramatic circumstances as four of his title challengers failed to finish.

Mercedes-EQ also picked up the Teams' Championship title at their home race in Berlin in a perfect day for the German manufacturer.

Few would have bet on De Vries, in his second season in Formula E after winning the FIA Formula 2 Championship in 2019, overcoming the quality of drivers on the grid in the championship at the start of the season.

But after a mid-season wobble in which he managed just one points-scoring race in six, the 26-year-old showed immense composure in the final rounds to see off his rivals and bring the Season 7 title home.

And speaking after the race, the Dutchman could hardly express his emotions.

“I’m very grateful,” he said. “It has been a very up and down season, with lots of different emotions, but everything came down to the last race. We were fortunate but everything came together for us, and we were the lucky ones.

We wanted to do a good race today, I think we were doing an incredibly strong race – getting up to P4 – with really good pace. Luckily we managed to win both championships, and I am just grateful for that.

“I’m lost for words. It’s been such a tough season with highs and lows. Everything came down to the last race and I think we had a lot of fortune on our side today with everything that happened. I think we drove an incredible race, we had really good pace in the car. It’s now starting to sink in.”

The E-Prix itself was won by ROKiT Venturi Racing’s Norman Nato but the drama at the beginning of the race – and subsequent championship victory for De Vries – dominated proceedings.

Jaguar Racing’s Mitch Evans failed to move from his starting slot, with ROKiT Venturi Racing’s Edoardo Mortara crashing into the back of the Kiwi to force an instant red flag and delay the start of the race.

Both drivers walked from their vehicles with Mortara taken to hospital for precautionary further assessment. The competition for the title was subsequently thrown wide open – as Mortara had begun the race in second place in the standings, with Evans in fourth.

The drama did not end there as BMW i Andretti Motorsport’s Jake Dennis – who began the race in third place in the standings – quickly suffered technical issues, later claiming battery failure while lifting to save energy.

A full course yellow flag was called for as the British driver emerged from his car – evidently furious at his mistake as he threw his race gear to the ground and fell to his knees in disbelief.

It meant that three of the top four going into the Sunday finale were forced out within the first five minutes – and the championship was now De Vries’ to lose.

At the front of the grid De Vries’ Mercedes-EQ teammate Stoffel Vandoorne – who began the race in P1 having secured the Julius Baer Pole Position – tussled it out with Nato and Nissan e.dams’ Oliver Rowland.

Nato made use of Vandoorne’s slowing pace to take the race lead at the half-way point – with Mahindra Racing’s Alexander Sims in second place having made good use of his ATTACK MODE power boost.

Rowland made smart use of his own power boost – which returned to the usual two four-minute bursts for the Sunday race – to overtake his British compatriot and take second position.

There was further drama as the fourth of De Vries’ title challengers – reigning champion Antonio Felix da Costa of DS TECHEETAH – was forced into the wall while trying to overtake Saturday’s race winner Lucas di Grassi of Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler. The move caused another full course yellow and penalty for Di Grassi.

Amongst all the drama De Vries had snuck into fourth position, taking advantage of the overtaking capabilities at the Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit.

As the cars emerged from the safety car De Vries narrowly avoided a collision with teammate Vandoorne when the two Mercedes cars were caught either side of TAG Heuer Porsche’s Andre Lotterer.

And there was no looking back from there as De Vries held on to finish eighth and subsequently become Formula E’s first World Champion – with Nato holding off the challenge from second-placed Rowland and third-placed Vandoorne to win Round 15 itself.

