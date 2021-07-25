Alex Lynn won Round 13 of the E-Prix season with victory in the second London race.

After Saturday’s Round 12 race in the penultimate city stop of the schedule, altered in light of various coronavirus restrictions across the world, the weekend’s second race got underway.

The Mahindra Racing rider took first, with second place going to Nyck de Vries (Mercedes-EQ) and Mitch Evans (Jaguar Racing) taking third place.

The result was a disappointment for Stoffel Vandoorne (Mercedes-EQ), who had started in pole position. Oliver Rowland, an early challenger for Nissan, suffered an accident as he made contact with Vandoorne, which allowed De Vries in for his podium spot.

Lucas Di Grassi led for more than half of the race but the Brazlian was cited for driving through the pit lane as well as failing to stop in his pit box.

De Vries is now top of the world championship with the final race of season seven in Berlin coming up in three weeks, with Robin Frijns in second overall, and Sam Bird (Jaguar Racing) in third.

The team leaderboard is headed up by Envision Virgin. Mercedes-EQ is in second, Jaguar Racing third.

