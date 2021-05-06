A showcase of motorsport’s past, present and future is set for the streets of Monaco as the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returns to the famous circuit for Round 7 of Season 7 live on Eurosport 2 from 14:30 BST on Saturday, May 8.

With rookie Brit Jake Dennis fresh off his maiden race win – the 19th different race winner in 75 races since the series’ inception – a predictably tight championship heads into its midway point with the top-10 drivers all capable of leaving the weekend top of the standings.

Here are the key talking points ahead of a flagship E-Prix at one of the crown jewels of international motorsport.

Valencia ePrix Highlights: Britain's Dennis wins first Formula E title in Valencia 25/04/2021 AT 14:16

Another first in Monaco

Formula E will be returning to the famous streets of Monaco after a two-year hiatus with the World Championship set to deliver another first on a circuit which has seen it all.

Despite having raced on the celebrated Monaco streets before, this will be the first Formula E race taking place as a full FIA World Championship and the first to be contested on the new, longer track layout to give it a fresh twist for fans.

The circuit is only five metres shorter than the traditional Grand Prix track and its redesign for the future of motorsport harks back to the sport’s heritage – using the same route for the inaugural 1929 Grand Prix in the principality.

With this circuit holding close to 100 years of history, no doubt the paddock will be keen to put on a show when the lights go green in Monaco and we hear electric cars race through the famous tunnel for the first time in history.

Can Dennis remain a menace in title race?

Jake Dennis appeared to be the calmest man on track last time out as the BMW i Andretti Motorsport driver converted Julius Baer pole position from lights-to-flag during Valencia’s Sunday race – his first victory, first podium and only his second points-score during his rookie season.

The Brit had failed to score a point in his opening four races but, after a respectable eighth in the first race on Saturday, Dennis came out of nowhere to dominate proceedings Sunday while the drama went on behind him.

This has taken the 25-year-old to within striking distance of the leaders if he can put a run of performances together – sitting 24 points off leader Nyck de Vries – although Dennis has been focused more on the team’s targets.

Monaco – a circuit Dennis has never driven before – will go a long way to showing if he could be the latest Brit to add his name to a list of hopefuls for the country’s first ever Formula E champion.

Highlights: Britain's Dennis wins first Formula E title in Valencia

Mercedes look to tighten grip on standings

There will be a six-week break following the Monaco E-Prix for teams to reset and plan for the second half of the season – recently announced to cover double headers in Mexico’s Puebla, New York, London and Berlin.

Sitting top of the Drivers and Teams’ Championship, Mercedes-EQ will want to bounce back from a pointless second race in Valencia and head into the break confident they can add a Formula E World title to their run of Formula 1 victories.

Former Formula 2 champion De Vries sits top of the Driver Standings just nine points clear of his team-mate and nearest rival Stoffel Vandoorne, while the team are 22 points clear of their nearest chasers Jaguar Racing despite failing to add to their tally last time out.

Mercedes may have won five of the last seven Grand Prix in Monaco but the EQ team will be facing their maiden race in the electric version of World Championship motor-racing.

Jaguar on the prowl

There will be plenty of drivers fancying their chances in Monaco with two-time Formula E champion Jean-Eric Vergne victorious last time out and Nissan e.dams’ Sebastien Buemi claiming the chequered flag in the previous two races

But Mercedes-EQ’s biggest rival on Sunday could be British outfit Jaguar Racing who will be even more desperate for a comeback following a rough weekend in Valencia.

Jean-Éric Vergne im DS Techeetah Image credit: Getty Images

Jaguar has improved every season and having signed Formula E stalwart Sam Bird to partner the exciting Mitch Evans this season the team looked set for a tilt at the title – especially after the first four rounds where they sat top of the standings.

A DNF, a DSQ and two more pointless races across the weekend in Valencia stopped the team in its tracks but with pace still there and the dangerous prospect of Bird racing with a chip on his shoulder following three pointless results expect the Jaguar team to be on it come race day.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will be racing at an adapted Circuit de Monaco with live coverage on Eurosport 2 from 14:30 on Saturday May 8

Valencia ePrix 'I'm so happy' - Dennis reflects on title at Valencia ePrix 25/04/2021 AT 14:13