An opportunistic Maximilian Guenther (BMW i Andretti Motorsport) secured Race 1 victory at the New York City E-Prix on Saturday.

With eight laps to go, the German driver - who was down in fourth - capitalised on the chance to lead the race when Jean Eric-Vergne (DS TECHEETAH) failed in his attempt to overtake race leader Nick Cassidy (Envision Virgin Racing).

Cassidy looked in control for the majority of the race, maintaining a gap of just over as second, but with five minutes to go the German took his chance.

He made his energy advantage count over Vergne and the Frenchman had to settle for second.

Lucas Di Grassi managed to move up from seventh to take the checkered flag third, while Cassidy dropped down to fourth with his teammate Robin Frijns (Envision Virgin Racing) in fifth.

Nissan e.dams duo Sebastien Buemi and Oliver Rowland followed with Porsche’s Andre Lotterer behind in eighth. Jaguar Racing’s Sam Bird, took ninth and Rene Rast (Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler) rounded out the top 10.

Overall the result sees Frijns move level with Edo Mortara (ROKiT Venturi Racing) at the top of the Drivers' standings.

