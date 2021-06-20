Porsche are appealing their disqualification from the Puebla E-Prix after a maiden series win was chalked off.

Pascal Wehrlein dominated the race to finish 3.6 seconds ahead of Audi’s Lucas di Grassi but the win was quickly written off.

The FIA confirmed both Porsches and two Nissan e.dam cars were disqualified after they failed to declare the allocation of their tyres on their technical passports.

Porsche’s head of manufacturer Amiel Lindesay announced his team would be appealing the decision.

“We've appealed it and we believe it's too harsh in the circumstances,” he told Autosport.

There's no performance gain on the car. It was an administrative mistake on our side, which we take responsibility for.

“But this did not change performance of the car and if you click left or right, it shouldn't effect the outcome of the race.”

While Porsche will fight the disqualification, Nissan e.dams has decided against taking the same action.

Talking about the technical passport issue, Lindesay said: “It needs to be looked at - put it that way.

“I talked about it with the FIA. It’s something as a group that we need to work on to make sure such a thing doesn’t rule over the championship.”

"It doesn't look good in the big picture,” he added.

It's something for the future and the Sporting Working Group to make sure the regulations are in a way that such a mistake doesn’t have any effect on the result.

“Especially something like that, where you have the right tyres on the car.

“It’s never nice for the championship, the driver or the team.”

