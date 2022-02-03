‘Oh no!’ – Leonie Gerken Schofield faceplants in moguls crash

Olympics
Other sports
Sign In
Menu
Sign In
Olympics
Other sports
Beijing 2022
Live
Sports
Video
Medals
Schedule & Results
ATHLETES
Home
Video
Results
Most Popular Sports
Football
Football Home
Fixtures - Results
Transfers
Transfer news LIVE
Premier League
Champions League
Europa League
Euro 2020
Tokyo 2020
All Leagues
National competitions
Tennis
Tennis Home
Fixtures - Results
Australian Open
US Open
Tokyo 2020
All Competitions
Cycling
Cycling Home
Fixtures - Results
Races – Results
Tour de France
Cyclo-Cross
Tokyo 2020
The Bradley Wiggins Show
All Competitions
Snooker
Snooker Home
Fixtures - Results
Northern Ireland Open
All Championships
Motorsports
Motorsports Home
Fixtures - Results
F1
MotoGP
Formula E
Pure ETCR
All Sports
Winter Sports
Winter Sports Home
Fixtures - Results
All Sports
Athletics
Athletics Home
Fixtures - Results
Diamond League
World Championships
World Indoor Championships
Tokyo 2020
All Competitions
All Sports
Show All
Athletics
Athletics Home
Fixtures - Results
Diamond League
World Championships
World Indoor Championships
Tokyo 2020
All Competitions
BSB
BSB Home
Fixtures - Results
Calendar
Standings
Cricket
Cricket Home
Fixtures - Results
Cycling
Cycling Home
Fixtures - Results
Races – Results
Tour de France
Cyclo-Cross
Tokyo 2020
The Bradley Wiggins Show
All Competitions
Cycling - Track
Cycling - Track Home
UCI Track Champions League
Darts
Darts Home
Fixtures - Results
Equestrian
Equestrian Home
Fixtures - Results
Tokyo 2020
F1
F1 Home
Fixtures - Results
Calendar
Table
Drivers
Football
Football Home
Fixtures - Results
Transfers
Transfer news LIVE
Premier League
Champions League
Europa League
Euro 2020
Tokyo 2020
All Leagues
National competitions
Formula E
Formula E Home
Fixtures - Results
Calendar
Rankings
Fanboost
Horse Racing
Horse Racing Home
Fixtures - Results
Judo
Judo Home
Fixtures - Results
Tokyo 2020
Motorsports
Motorsports Home
Fixtures - Results
F1
MotoGP
Formula E
Pure ETCR
All Sports
Olympics
Olympics Home
Video
Olympic Channel
Tokyo 2020
Paralympics
Rugby
Rugby Home
Fixtures - Results
World Cup
Premiership
Guinness Pro 12
All Leagues
Snooker
Snooker Home
Fixtures - Results
Northern Ireland Open
All Championships
Speedway
Speedway Home
Fixtures - Results
Squash
Squash Home
Fixtures - Results
Superbikes
Superbikes Home
Fixtures - Results
Calendar
Table
Tennis
Tennis Home
Fixtures - Results
Australian Open
US Open
Tokyo 2020
All Competitions
Transfers
University Sports
University Sports Home
Fixtures - Results
Winter Sports
Winter Sports Home
Fixtures - Results
All Sports
Live
Sports
Video
Medals
Schedule & Results
ATHLETES
Advertisement
Ad
Video
Highlights
Originals
Freestyle Skiing
‘Oh no!’ – Leonie Gerken Schofield faceplants in moguls crash
Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+
00:01:39, 43 minutes ago