Freestyle Skiing

‘Going big’ – 17-year-old Kirsty Muir confirms ‘contender’ status as she makes big air final at Beijing 2022

Team GB will have a chance to win their first gold medal of the 2022 Beijing Winter Games in the women's big air freestyle skiing event after 17-year-old Kirsty Muir's efforts were enough to secure a place in Tuesday's final. Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

00:00:29, 3 hours ago