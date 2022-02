Freestyle Skiing

‘Nails it!’ – 17-year-old Kirsty Muir of Team GB ‘showed the world’ in slopestyle final at Beijing Winter Olympics

Great Britain’s Kirsty Muir finished eighth ahead of teammate Katie Summerhayes, who placed ninth, in the slopestyle final at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

00:01:11, 3 hours ago