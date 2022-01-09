Defending champion Perrine Laffont secured her first moguls victory of the World Cup season, in a clear sign she's coming back into form for next month's Olympics.

The French freestyle skier nailed all of her air tricks and scored 82.55 points, enough to beat Australia's Jakara Anthony by 3.02.

Laffont has dominated moguls for the past five years, winning Olympic gold at the last Games in PyeongChang and four successive Crystal Globes.

But she has failed to reach those lofty standards this season, with her first win of the campaign coming at the fifth event of the season.

However, she has strengthened her bid for another World Cup crown, with this result moving her to third place and within 19 points of leader Anri Kawamura, while Anthony is second and just four points off top spot.

Kawamura took her fourth podium of the season in Tremblant, finishing third on 78.78 points to take her World Cup tally to 369 points.

In the men's event, home favourite Mikael Kingsbury took his second win of the weekend thanks to a brilliant final run that scored 85.59 points.

The Canadian's fourth successive win in Tremblant sees him jump to the top of the standings for the first time this season, overtaking Japan's Ikuma Horishima â€“ who finished third on Saturday.

Sweden's Walter Walberg separated the pair on the podium and is a distant third in the standings.

