Freestyle Skiing

'This is insane!' - Christopher Lillis nails outrageous jump as USA go on to win team aerials at Beijing 2022 Olympics

'This is insane!' - Christopher Lillis nails an outrageous jump as USA go on to win the team aerials at the Beijing 2022 Olympics. Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

00:01:18, 43 minutes ago