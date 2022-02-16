USA’s Alex Hall posted an early marker that was ultimately never beaten to take gold in the men’s freeski slopestyle final at the Winter Olympics.

It was an American one-two at the Secret Garden Olympic Slopestyle, with Nick Goepper winning silver for a second straight Games.

Jesper Tjader of Sweden completed the podium, with top qualifier Andri Ragettli just missing out on a medal in fourth.

The finalists knew only their best run would count from three overall attempts, and a tight showdown was in the offing given just 12 points separated all 12 skiers in qualifying.

The best score in qualifying was 85.08, and halfway through the first run of the final it was Fabian Bosch who led with a 78.05 – a total all competitors were capable of beating.

And it was Hall who made a mighty statement on his first go, posting 90.01 just before the final four athletes went out.

Tjader slotted in at second with an 85.35, and those scores arguably played on the minds of the next two riders, with Goepper and Birk Ruud unable to put together clean runs.

Goepper did manage to post the best score of Run 2, enough to go in silver position with an 86.48, and from then on the medal positions were unchanged as Run 3 saw big air champion Birk Ruud score 79.33 – placing the Norwegian fifth overall.

