Freestyle Skiing

Winter Olympics 2022 - ‘Big!’ – Team GB's Zoe Atkin ‘looking great’ as she secures place in halfpipe final

Team GB’s Zoe Atkin confirmed her status as a medal contender after reaching the final of the women’s freeski with the fourth-best run in qualifying. Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

00:01:44, an hour ago