Birk Ruud won gold medal in the freestyle skiing big air final at Big Air Shougang.
The Norwegian was last out for the opening run and delivered a massive 95.75 to send him top of the group.
He followed up his first attempt with another 90-plus score, producing a run worth 92 points leaving the 21-year-old in pole position to snatch gold with a run to spare.
Ruud’s final run was a victory one as the newly-crowned Olympic champion.
USA’s Colby Stevenson finished in silver medal place after a stunning double 1800 on his third attempt landed him a spot on the podium, whilst Swede Henrik Harlaut knocked compatriot and current world champion Oliwer Magnusson out of the top three to secure bronze.
- - -
