Birk Ruud won gold medal in the freestyle skiing big air final at Big Air Shougang.

The Norwegian was last out for the opening run and delivered a massive 95.75 to send him top of the group.

Ad

He followed up his first attempt with another 90-plus score, producing a run worth 92 points leaving the 21-year-old in pole position to snatch gold with a run to spare.

Beijing 2022 'It was incredible' - Morgan analyses dramatic big air final at Beijing 2022 5 MINUTES AGO

Ruud’s final run was a victory one as the newly-crowned Olympic champion.

USA’s Colby Stevenson finished in silver medal place after a stunning double 1800 on his third attempt landed him a spot on the podium, whilst Swede Henrik Harlaut knocked compatriot and current world champion Oliwer Magnusson out of the top three to secure bronze.

- - -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Beijing 2022 ’30 fractures in his skull!’ – Stevenson returns from horror injury to claim ‘miracle’ silver 2 HOURS AGO