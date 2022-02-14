British duo Kirsty Muir and Katie Summerhayes comfortably reached the women’s freeski slopestyle final as Eileen Gu finished third in qualifying.

Muir - who was fifth in the big air earlier in Beijing - qualified in fifth overall in her first Winter Olympics, while Summerhayes came 10th at the Genting Snow Park H & S Stadium.

With 12 athletes advancing to the final, each skier had two shots in qualifying with only their best score counting.

Twenty-four hours after the event was supposed to take place, having been delayed due to a heavy blizzard at Zhangjiakou Genting Snow Park, the spotlight was on big air gold-medallist Gu as she was first out.

Her opening run scored 57.28, and that was enough for sixth by the same half of the competitors had gone down – Norway’s Johanne Killi the early pacesetter with 81.48 ahead of Kelly Sildaru of Estonia’s 80.96.

Muir was the 16th skier to go, and the 17-year-old put in a fantastic run – including two 900s – to score 70.11 and slot in fourth in the standings.

Team-mate Summerhayes – competing in her third Olympics after two seventh-place finishes – was up next, and a japan 720 and switch 720 helped her score 66.56 and go fifth behind Muir.

Come the second run, Sildaru improved with a 86.15 to take the lead, while Killi – fifth in Pyeongchang - posted 86.00.

Gu was far more solid second time around as well, and her 79.38 saw her go third early doors.

By the time Muir went down for her second run, she was still sitting in a comfortable fifth, and a 63.91 did not better her opening score – although she was all-but guaranteed of a place in the final.

Summerhayes was down in ninth ahead of her next run, and she faced a nervous wait when a 59.11 did not help her move up the standings.

Twelve athletes followed Summerhayes, but her place in the final was eventually secured in 10th – sealing a GB double.

