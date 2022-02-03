Team GB's Gerken Schofield sisters missed out on direct qualification for the women's moguls final in the first qualifying session at Beijing 2022.

Makayla Gerken Schofield narrowly missed out on one of the 10 qualification spots, coming 12th, while sister Leonie did not post a score after crashing.

Leonie appeared OK despite her fall and is expected to take part in the second qualifying session on Sunday, where another 10 athletes will qualify for the final.

Australia's Jakara Anthony topped qualifying ahead of reigning champion Perrine Laffont.

Kazakh Anastassiya Gorodko, 16, also failed to finish alongside compatriot and 2018 bronze medallist Yuliya Galysheva.

And 2018 silver medallist Chloe Dufour-Lapointe also missed out on direct qualification, finishing 11th. However, her sister Justine snuck into the final in 10th place.

QUALIFIED FOR FINALS

Anthony Jakara (Aus)

Perrine Laffont (Fra)

Jaelin Kauf (USA)

Olivia Giaccio (USA)

Kawamura Anri (JPN)

Hoshino Junko (JPN)

Hannah Soar (USA)

Anastasiia Smirnova (ROC)

Britteny Cox (Aus)

Justine Dufour-Lapointe (CAN)

- - -

