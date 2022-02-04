Freestyle skier Eileen Gu wants to use her massive social media following to inspire others to take up the sport.

The 18-year-old medal hopeful is celebrated for her sporting prowess, fashion, modelling and academic background, and has been dubbed 'the face of the games' in Beijing.

The America-born athlete chose to represent China, the country of her mother's birth, and is hugely popular among netizens on Chinese social media apps.

And at her first Olympics, she wants to use that popularity to get others involved.

She posted on Instagram: "Going into my first Olympics, my goal is to simply do my best, enjoy the process, and continue to inspire others and be inspired by this sport and everyone in it."

Gu became the first Chinese athlete to win gold in the X Games and is also the first female skier to land double cork 1440 in a freeskiing event. She will compete in halfpipe, big air and slopestyle.

All the while, she will be keeping her 1.4 million Weibo and RED followers updated as she transcends the sport as an icon and role model.

On February 2 Gu posted a picture of herself wearing a tiger hat with the caption, "Olympic fashion" in Chinese.

The 24,000+ likes suggests that the Winter Olympics will have a few more followers.

