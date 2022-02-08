Kirsty Muir has admitted her Olympic heroics have meant she has had to put the books aside.

The 17-year-old impressed on her debut, finishing fifth in the big air final at the Beijing Games.

Speaking to Eurosport’s Radzi Chinyanganya and 2018 snowboarding bronze medallist Billy Morgan, Muir revealed life on the slopes may mean her education is on the back burner for the time being.

“I think this is a pretty good excuse,” she joked. “I’m a bit behind on my work and got exams coming up so when I get home, it’s on to the schoolwork.

“I had to make a decision whether I wanted to go to Uni this year, so I’m thinking of taking a gap year and maybe spending some time at home, get a job and do other things and the start of next season really get on the skis.”

The 17-year-old scored a huge first run of 90.25 to propel herself to the top of the leaderboard, landing a rare ‘dub 12’ trick in the process.

“It was amazing, honestly," Muir said. "That’s the best I’ve ever done it. I just really wanted to go for it so I wanted to try that grab and I was just so happy to put it down.”

Muir followed it up with a decent second run worth 78.75, enough to maintain her pole position status. However, on her third run she attempted a switch bio 1080 - spinning it off axis but throwing it forward instead of backward - for the first time in her life, but unfortunately after a fantastic effort was unable to stick the landing and only managed her lowest score of 15.50.

Eileen Gu claimed the gold for China, France’s Tess Ledeux took silver whilst Mathilde Gremaud, representing Switzerland, secured bronze.

Muir will now turn her attention to Sunday's slopestyle competition, where she'll be looking to medal once more.

“I’d love to do my dub 12 in my slope run. We’ll see how the course is running and the conditions but I’d love to,” she added.

