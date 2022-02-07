James Woods missed out on the big air final in Beijing, whilst Austria’s Birk Ruud topped the qualification leaderboard.

The 21-year-old Ruud secured his place in the big air final with outstanding scores of 94.50 and 93.25 in his first and third runs respectively.

Ad

Team GB’s Woods failed to land either of his two runs and exited the competition before he could even attempt a third, finishing in a disappointing 29th place.

Beijing 2022 Gerken Schofield proud of 'incredible' eighth place in women's moguls final 20 HOURS AGO

The 30-year-old - who won slopestyle gold in the 2019 Utah world championships - scored 27.50 and 26.50 meaning he failed to proceed to Wednesday’s final.

He had some fun with his last run and pulled a classic front flip fly away out of his locker before officially bowing out to step up preparations for the slopestyle.

Swedish pair Oliwer Magnusson and Henrik Harlaut progressed with total scores of 177.25 and 176.50 respectively, as did America's Alexander Hall, Colby Stevenson and Mac Forehand.

Ben Barclay flirted with 12th place and the last qualification slot with a massive third run score of 84.50, but was inevitably pushed down the pecking order.

Edouard Therriault mirrored Barclay’s efforts as the battle for 12th continued, also scoring 84.50 on his final jump to briefly creep into the qualification places before being knocked out by Sweden’s Jesper Tjader, who went on to book his place in the final.

One of the favourites to medal in the big air competition, Austria’s Matej Svancer, needed a score of 100 on his final run to have a chance of qualification, but ultimately missed out and finished 26th.

Despite two good scores in his opening two runs, the 2019 world champion Fabian Boesch crashed out with a gutting 22.50.

Norwegian duo Christian Nummedal and Tormod Frostad also qualified, as did Javier Lliso (SPA), Leonardo Donaggio (ITA),and Evan McEachran (CAN).

---

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+