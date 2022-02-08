In her first Olympics appearance, Kirsty Muir finished fifth in the big air final after an impressive debut from the youngest Team GB athlete at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

The 17-year-old scored a huge first run of 90.25 to propel herself to the top of the leaderboard, and followed it up with a decent second run worth 78.75, enough to maintain her pole position status.

“It was an amazing competition and the level was just insane," Muir said after exiting the competition. "It feels amazing to be competing against these girls.

“I'm here to go for it and I'm really proud of myself for doing that. I've landed that trick before but I tried it with a different grab and I've only ever done that once before in competition, it's the best I've ever done it.

"This was different from anything else, I was just so excited and everything went well. I've got so much time to come again, train and get better."

On her third run she attempted a switch bio 1080 - spinning it off axis but throwing it forward instead of backward - for the first time in her life, but unfortunately after a fantastic effort was unable to stick the landing and only managed her lowest score of 15.50.

Muir qualified for Tuesday’s final after finishing seventh in qualifying the previous day, whilst GB compatriot Katie Summerhayes missed out by one place.

She'll now turn her attention to Suday's slopestyle competition, where she'll be looking to medal once more.

"It gives me confidence for the slopestyle, I can't wait to get there and try out the course," Muir explained.

"I've got a bit of studying to catch up on for sure, I'm focused on my next event and then it's back to school."

There was a touching moment as Eileen Gu was confirmed as gold medal winner on home snow.

The 18-year-old Chinese athlete produced a remarkable 93.75 on her first run, followed up with a 88.50, but outdid herself to claim gold with a final effort scoring a colossal 94.

France’s Tess Ledeux took silver whilst Mathilde Gremaud, representing Switzerland, secured bronze.

The gap was tight between Ledeux and Gu, with less than a point separating the two at the top of the pile.

Ledeux, 20, matched Gu’s huge final attempt of 94.50 on her first run, with an equally impressive 93 on her second effort, but Gu edged just in front by 0.75.

