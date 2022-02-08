The Chinese sensation, 18, trailed France’s Ledeux and Switzerland’s Mathilde Gremaud heading into the third and final jump but dropped a career-first double cork 1620 to catapult up the standings.

She reacted in disbelief after landing the trick, which she said she had never even attempted, as she secured China’s third gold medal of the Games.

As her dream run unfolded, Ledeux slumped to the snow in despair having been cruelly bumped down the rankings. Gremaud was first to console the 20-year-old before Gu came across to join them.

“Absolutely incredible competition. Real camaraderie here between the athletes, they all want to see each other succeed. They ride together all year round on the circuit," said James Webb on Eurosport commentary.

“I’m sure this is a mix of emotions for Tess Ledeux but she still has a silver medal.”

Ledeux missed out on gold by just 0.75 points, with Gu’s score of 188.25 narrowly pipping her 187.50.

Gu is the youngest Chinese Winter Olympic gold medallist in history and will shoot for a more medals in the slopestyle and halfpipe later in the Games.

“That was a trick I have never done before, had never attempted before,” Gu said. “Yes, I’ve thought about it a lot, but to put it down on my third run in the first Olympic freeski final in history means the world to me.

“Even if I didn’t land it, I felt it would send a message out to the world and hopefully encourage more girls to break their own boundaries.

"That was my biggest goal going into my last run. I reminded myself to have fun and enjoy the moment and that, no matter what, I was so grateful to even have this opportunity to even be here.”

