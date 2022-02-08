Team GB freestyle skier Kirsty Muir is not focusing on a return to exam preparation yet - after making a “dream come true” by competing at the Winter Olympics and finishing fifth in her debut final - the big air competition

The 17-year-old was in bronze medal position after scoring 93.75 in her first run, thanks in part to landing her ‘dub 12’ trick, but was unable to break into the 80s over her next two runs, with China’s American-born star Eileen Gu taking gold ahead of Tess Ledeux of France and Mathilde Gremaud from Switzerland.

But Muir showed her immense promise, and she will now focus on slopestyle, before she crashes back down to reality.

"It's a dream come true just to come to the Olympics, I'm super happy,” said Muir.

I've got a bit of studying to catch up for sure, I'm focused on my next event and then it's back to school.

"The energy of the crowd and the atmosphere was absolutely amazing. I'm here to go for it and I'm really proud of myself for doing that [the dub 12].

“I've landed that trick before but I tried it with a different grab and I've only ever done that once before in competition, it's the best I've ever done it."

Muir said it was “super cool” to beat some of the athletes she finished above, like 2018 champion Sarah Hoefflin. And Britain’s snowboarding bronze medallist Billy Morgan - who finished third in the big air in 2018 - was seriously impressed.

“It was absolutely incredible,” he told Eurosport’s The Cube.

“She qualified in a great spot, she performed again really well. She came in straight out of the gate with a beautiful 1260, the same one she used in qualification, and laid it down a bit bigger, squeezed a few points out of it.

"On her final run, she pushed to a 1080, but she didn’t quite make it - if she did, she’d definitely be on the podium."

Muir begins her slopestyle competition on Sunday, when qualification gets underway, before the final on Monday.

