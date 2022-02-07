When the pressure is off in freestyle skiing, there is also the freedom to try something ridiculous - and Finland's Simo Peltola took full advantage during qualifying for the big air competition at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Having posted scores of just 49.75 and 41.75 in his first two attempts, the 21-year-old pulled off a move which was described as showing off the progression of freestyle skiing by Eurosport's commentary team.

With something clearly up his sleeve at the top of the run, Peltola was all smiles with his coach, before sending him on his way down the big jump.

The Finn responded with four spins before landing cleanly on just one ski - holding the other in his hand.

There was only pride to ride for, but the move was so good it was described as "insane" by commentators, and it prompted enthusiastic celebrations from his rival skiers.

It scored Peltola a solid 72.00, but the damage was already done in the previous rounds and he finished third from last in 29th.

