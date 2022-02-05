Walter Wallberg of Sweden produced the run of his life to take the gold medal in the men's moguls and stun reigning champion Mikael Kingsbury.

Wallberg, who has never won on the World Cup tour, put everything into the last run of the day and stole the gold from Canadian favourite Kingsbury.

Kingsbury, who has 71 World Cup wins, had to settle for silver.

Two-time world champion Ikuma Horishima, who went all out for pace and landed the fastest time of the final, took bronze.

Ben Cavet, born in the United Kingdom but representing France, took fourth spot in his third Olympics, while American 19-year-old Nick Page came in fifth.

Australian Cooper Woods-Topalovic finished sixth.

The finals began with 20 contenders, whittled down to just six over the course of three runs.

The Japanese trio of Horishima, Daichi Hara and Kosuke Sugimoto took three of the top five positions in Finals 1 but Pyeonchang bronze medallist Hara and Sugimoto were knocked out in Finals 2 after turning mistakes.

That kept American 19-year-old Nick Page in the running for a medal after he finished sixth in Finals 2, with Horishima to be Japan's only representative in the last run.

The youngster of the pack, 17-year-old Nikita Andreev, did not finish Finals 2. And unsurprisingly, there was space in the final for Kingsbury who finished first in Finals 1, but Wallberg grabbing top spot in Finals 2 was a sign of things to come.

Kingsbury took the lead in the final with just Wallberg to come, but the Swede produced a near-flawless run to take an unlikely gold.

