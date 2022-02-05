William Feneley, Team GB's sole representative in the men's moguls, missed out on the final after finishing 17th in the second qualifying.
Sweden's Felix Olofsson led the second qualifying and secured his place in the final alongside the rest of the top 10.
They join the top 10 finishers from Thursday's first qualifying run for Saturday's final.
Japan's Hiroshima Ikuma, a medal hopeful who was widely expected to qualify in the first, has now earned his place in the final.
But his countryman Matsuda So will not be joining him after a poor second run.
American 19-year-old Nick Page is also among the finalists after a huge improvement on his first run.
