The FIS have upheld the appeal from Swiss-Ski and Fanny Smith, earning Smith a bronze medal.

The ski cross competitor finished in third place during the event last week at the Beijing Olympics, but was demoted by the judges.

In the final stage of the race, Canadian Marielle Thompson seemed to land on Smith's skis, nudging her into the slower line.

Smith was able to stay on her feet in third by spreading her skis, but they caught fourth-placed Daniela Maier, causing Maier to wobble.

Sweden's Sandra Naeslund, outside the drama, finished first, with Thompson in second and Smith in third.

On the day, the judges reviewed video evidence before ruling that her actions warranted censure, and moved Maier into third.

"The decision is complete nonsense and difficult to accept," said coach Ralph Pfäffli in an interview with SRF at the time. “Everyone was surprised and nobody could explain the decision. I have to keep my composure.”

"Of course I'm relieved about this decision," said Fanny Smith. "Because I was always convinced that I hadn't made a mistake. At the same time, it hurts me for Daniela Maier, who is now suffering from the situation.”

There could still be an appeal against the decision.

