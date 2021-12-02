Maxim Burov picked up where he left off last season with a dominant display in the opening aerials event of the freestyle ski World Cup campaign.

The Russian athlete, who is the reigning two-time world champion, repeated his performance from 12 months ago by taking the season opener in Ruka.

Burov scored 122.17 points in the final, beating Switzerland's Pirmin Werner into second place and Werner's compatriot Noe Roth into third.

Great Britain's Lloyd Wallace finished down in 37th after scoring 62.77.

In the women's competition, China's Kong Fanyu took the gold with ease, scoring 89.53 in the final.

Kong's compatriot Shao Qi and Kazakhstan's Zhanbota Aldabergenova then remarkably shared second spot as both scored 80.04 and could not be separated.

