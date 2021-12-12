Canadian Mikael Kingsbury put a difficult Saturday behind him to win the dual moguls at the Freestyle Skiing World Cup in Idre Fjall, Sweden. Kingsbury finished eighth in the men's moguls yesterday before bouncing back to beat Saturday's winner, Japan's Ikuma Horishima, in Sunday's dual final. Ludvig Fjallstrom claimed third after winning the battle of the Swedes against Oskar Elofsson in the small final. Meanwhile in the women's event, France's Winter Olympic champion Perrine Laffont won her first World Cup gold of the season in the dual moguls. Lafont claimed gold in the single moguls in PyeongChang but had yet to taste victory in this campaign after finishing second in Saturday's moguls to go with her fourth-place finish in the season's curtain raiser in Ruka last weekend. But the return of the dual moguls came at the right time for Laffont who took top spot on the podium after defeating Japan's Rino Yanagimoto in the grand final. Australia's Jakara Anthony completed the podium after getting the better of American Olivia Giaccio in the small final.

