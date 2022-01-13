Xindi Wang led a Chinese clean sweep in the final aerials World Cup event before the Winter Olympics, while Laura Peel claimed the womenâ€™s event in Deer Valley.

With overall freestyle World Cup leader Maxim Burov having skipped the last two events, Wang took the victory by 10.05 points from compatriot Longxiao Yang with Sun Jiaxu making it an all-Chinese podium.

Burov, who had won the first four events of the season, still leads the way with 400 points, 134 clear of Sun with China providing five of the top seven in the standings.

The top two in the women's standings are also from China, but Australia's Laura Peel claimed her first win of the season in the USA.

Her score of 118.05 gave her a massive victory over Fanyu Kong, with Belarus' Hanna Huskova completing the podium.

Overall World Cup leader Xu Mengtao could only finish in 26th spot, allowing Kong to cut the lead at the top to just 24 points, while Peel is up to third thanks to her victory.

