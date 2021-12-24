Rejuvenated Jasper Klein has vowed to bounce back from injury stronger than ever and finally fulfil his World Cup skiing dream.

The North Cerney ace is one of the hottest prospects on Great Britain's freestyle circuit but had his progress derailed in April when he tore his meniscus in Austria.

Ad

Klein's long road to recovery is still ongoing as he continues to put in the hard yards in the gym and get back on track.

Beijing 2022 Freestyle skiing at the Beijing Olympics: Team GB prospects, What are the rules? YESTERDAY AT 13:13

The 19-year-old is yet to compete in a World Cup event but says bolstering his physical fortitude over the last six months can be the spark to ignite his career.

He said: "It's basically just been rehab since April and it cut my season short, which was frustrating.

"I was told by all the doctors and physios it would be around three months out, but whenever I tried a few things my knee would just swell up.

"Normally in the summer I'd be going to New Zealand to ski, but that wasn't an option this year. It's been hard - I'm normally knackered after work in the day and just try to motivate myself to go to the gym.

"It's quite difficult. I didn't think I'd enjoy rehab that much but after the first few weeks, I started to get into the rhythm of it and quite enjoyed it.

"I think I'll be more physically stronger when I come back, for sure. I've put way more time in the gym than ever before, and I've done way more off-snow training than I've ever done in the past across the last six months.

"Depending on how this next season goes, I might be able to qualify for a World Cup spot.

"I still haven't actually competed in a World Cup event - and for every skier, that is going to be a goal.

"As long as I don't do that, I'm always going to want to compete in a World Cup. It's just about getting enough points and earning your spot."

Klein's skiing career is financially supported by a partnership between Entain - owner of Ladbrokes and Coral - and SportsAid and his older brother Felix, 21, has also received assistance from the initiative.

The pair moved over to the UK from New Zealand and after studying at Cirencester and Hartpury College, are now aiming to ascend the British skiing ranks.

Felix has racked up World Cup experience in Italy and Switzerland but Jasper, a former Youth Winter Olympian, has so far been limited to qualifiers, European Cups and junior championships.

He knows making his name in the big air and slopestyle World Cup disciplines - his main two events - is the next step on the ladder and hopes starring on the global circuit can catapult him towards the Winter Olympic Games.

"I just want to improve as much as I can and train hard," he added.

"After earning your World Cup spot, the next step up is earning an Olympic spot - which is something I've thought about a lot.

"After the next Olympics in Beijing, I'll have to start thinking about that - but at the moment, it's just about taking it one step at a time."

Entain, owner of Ladbrokes and Coral, is proud to be championing the next generation of British sporting heroes by providing talented young athletes with financial support and personal development opportunities in partnership with SportsAid. Visit entaingroup.com to find out more

Freestyle Skiing Freestyle skier Summerhayes desperate to stay fit and healthy for Beijing 2022 21/12/2021 AT 16:22