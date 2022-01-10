Alex Hall claimed his first freestyle skiing slopestyle World Cup victory since 2019 while Kelly Sildaru made it back to back golds in Mammoth Mountain, California.
American Hall, 23, led qualifying and secured glory with a peerless second run that scored 95.50.
Ad
Hall's display meant his compatriot and two-time Olympic medallist Nick Goepper, 27, had to settle for silver with 94.74 points while Canada's Evan McEachran, 24, took bronze after scoring 93.
Beijing 2022
Laffont back on the top step of the moguls podium
Estonian star Sildaru, 19, made it two from two in women's slopestyle events this season after topping the lot in the USA.
Her smooth first run of 93.75 was enough to prevail after taking the honours in the only other previous slopestyle event in Stubai.
Teenager Sildaru edged out fellow youngster and Chinese world champion Eileen Gu, 18, in second and American Maggie Voisin, 23, who completed the podium in third.
Freestyle Skiing
Kingsbury and Kawamura triumph in first World Cup moguls of 2022
Freestyle Skiing
China dominate aerials in Le Relais as Xu and Sun claim victory
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad