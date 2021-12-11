Japan ruled the roost at the Moguls World Cup in Idre Fjall as Anri Kawamura and Ikuma Horishima topped the podium in the men's and women's events.

Horishima had led the way after the qualification round and was just as dominant in the finals at the Swedish resort, winning the gold medal with a run score of 88.49.

A world champion in moguls and dual moguls in 2017, Horishima finished ahead of home favourite Albin Holmgren as the Swede settled for silver with a score of 87.81.

The podium was finished off by France's Benjamin Cavet, who took the bronze medal with 85.06, while Japan's Kosuke Sugimoto was fourth with a score of 83.25.

Horishima's victory means he leads the discipline standings with 160 points after two events, with Canadian Mikael Kingsbury in second (132) and Kazakhstan's Pavel Kolmakov third (125).

In the women's event, Kawamura also converted a dominant performance in qualification to finish on top of the podium in the final with a run score of 85.99.

France's four-time World Cup winner and reigning champion Perrine Laffont finished runner-up with 84.63 while the bronze medal went to Australia's Jakara Anthony (84.55).

As a result, Anthony leads the overall discipline standings with 140 points after two events, with Laffont in second (129) and Kawamura in third (129).

