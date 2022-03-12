Leader Mikael Kingsbury continued his dominance of the dual moguls as he claimed a third win out of three, while Olympic gold medallist Jakara Anthony claimed a second win in a row in the latest event in the freestyle ski World Cup.

Canadian Kingsbury defeated closest rival Ikuma Horishima in the big final in Chiesa in Valmalenco to extend his lead in the standings, while Swede Walter Wallberg beat countryman Ludvig Fjallstrom in the small final.

Australian Anthony defeated Perrine Laffont in the big final, while Jaelin Kauf beat fellow American Kai Owens in the small final.

The victory extends Anthony's lead at the top of both the women's overall and dual moguls standings ahead of nearest rival Laffont with just one weekend to go.

Kingsbury now sits 80 points clear at the top of the men's dual moguls standings ahead of the final event in Megeve next weekend.

The 29-year-old Olympic silver medallist also extended his lead atop the overall moguls standings and is now 92 points ahead of Horishima.

