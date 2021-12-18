MikaÃ«l Kingsbury made it two World Cup wins from two in the dual moguls this season with a classy performance at Alpe d'Huez.

The Canadian freestyle skier edged out Sweden's Walter Wallberg in the big final, while Japan's Ikuma Horishima - who Wallberg had beaten at the semi-final stage - took bronze by overcoming Cole McDonald in the small final.

Ad

After coming through qualification, Kingsbury triumphed against Olli Penttala, Bradley Wilson and McDonald en route to the big final and now has three World Cup victories this term, with a moguls success in addition to his dual moguls double.

Freestyle Skiing Team Sweden take gold in mixed team ski cross in Switzerland 16/12/2021 AT 15:12

It means Kingsbury now trails Horishima in the overall moguls standings by just eight points, with the duo well clear of third-placed Pavel Kolmakov, who came fifth on the day in France.

Meanwhile, in the women's event, Jakara Anthony completed a perfect weekend on the snow as she followed up her moguls success on Friday with another in the dual moguls 24 hours later.

The Australian edged out Russia's Anastasiia Smirnova by the narrowest of margins in the big final and kept up her 100 per cent record of podium finishes in moguls or dual moguls World Cup events this season.

The small final saw Kai Owens triumph to climb the podium in third after an all-American battle with Jaelin Kauf but Anthony is now in control of the overall moguls standings on 400 points, ahead of Perrine Laffont - 15th on the day - on 286.

Sportsbeat 2021

Freestyle Skiing Sweden's Mobaerg takes ski cross gold in Arosa 14/12/2021 AT 22:23